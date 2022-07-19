Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

CYRX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

