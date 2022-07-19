Brokers Issue Forecasts for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

