Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $251.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $189.79 and a 1-year high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.