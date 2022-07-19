Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Decreased by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $58.43 on Monday. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

