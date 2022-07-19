Comparing AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 6.75% 12.70% 6.03% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AptarGroup and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 0 3 2 0 2.40 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

AptarGroup currently has a consensus price target of $132.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.32%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than American Rebel.

This table compares AptarGroup and American Rebel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $3.23 billion 1.99 $244.10 million $3.29 29.82 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AptarGroup beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. It sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

