Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives GBX 100 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.20).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marston’s to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.43) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($136,282.13).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 46.78 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.80 ($1.07). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.03. The firm has a market cap of £296.66 million and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

