Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$56.07

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$25.94 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$22.41 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.30. The stock has a market cap of C$689.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.23.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.9980945 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

