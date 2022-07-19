Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Target Price at C$61.22

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$61.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$47.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,225.30.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

