Brokerages Set Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target at $73.91

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.27.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 113 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,587,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Shares of ERIC opened at $7.13 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

