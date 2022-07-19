Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $14.06

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

