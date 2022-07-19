Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WNS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

WNS stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,257,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,269,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,266,000 after buying an additional 248,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 393,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 209,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WNS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

