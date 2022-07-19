Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Parker-Hannifin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s current full-year earnings is $18.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.95 EPS.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.54.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $247.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.39. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,541,000 after acquiring an additional 213,950 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.