Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Beverage Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Beverage in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.87. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $594,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

