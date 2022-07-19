Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.98 EPS.
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Cintas Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cintas
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cintas (CTAS)
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.