Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cintas Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Cintas in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTAS. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $378.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

