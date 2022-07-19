Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $792,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.