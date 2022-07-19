Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $92.82 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 960.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

