PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

