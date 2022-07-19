Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $119.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

