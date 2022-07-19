Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Centene stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. Centene has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

