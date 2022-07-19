DIAGNOS Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for DIAGNOS in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVE:ADK opened at C$0.17 on Monday. DIAGNOS has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.