Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research report issued on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will earn $25.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $25.85. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $23.31 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.94.

Shares of DE stock opened at $297.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.30. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

