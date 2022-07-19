FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $24.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $22.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s FY2024 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.68.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $268.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $69,233,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,038 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,583 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

