FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Issued By Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 224,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

