FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UAA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

UAA stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

