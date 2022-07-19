Karora Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Desjardins decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$65.27 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KRR. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$2.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.08. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$2.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.55. The firm has a market cap of C$480.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

