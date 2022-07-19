FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Ashland Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Ashland Global Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 490.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

