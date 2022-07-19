Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.530-$1.580 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PINE opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 868,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,749.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 42,847 shares of company stock worth $763,666 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

