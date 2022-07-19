PPG Industries (PPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.600-$1.900 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.60-1.90 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

