McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC opened at $75.75 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.