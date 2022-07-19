Boise Cascade to Post FY2022 Earnings of $18.71 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $18.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.06. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $18.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2023 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

