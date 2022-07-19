OFG Bancorp (OFG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OFG opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,329 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 52,737 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

