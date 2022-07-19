Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. Badger Meter has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 63.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 90.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 34.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 460.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

