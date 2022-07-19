FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

