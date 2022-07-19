United Parcel Service (UPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.16.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 210,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 62,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.