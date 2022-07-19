FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.45. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Crocs Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 1,545.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.