The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($10.10) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.32) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($24.24) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($24.85) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.71) target price on Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.30) target price on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Uniper Price Performance

Shares of UN01 opened at €9.45 ($9.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Uniper has a 12 month low of €8.78 ($8.87) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($42.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

