Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Head to Head Survey

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.33) -0.93 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 2.09 $19.66 million $0.15 41.27

Profitability

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Black Diamond Therapeutics. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Black Diamond Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -57.63% -46.95% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 10.08% -7.27% 5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Black Diamond Therapeutics and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.16%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize XERAVA; and PAION AG to commercialize GIAPREZA and XERAVA. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

