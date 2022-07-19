Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 460,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $13,974,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

