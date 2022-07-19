AGCO Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for AGCO in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.80. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.93.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in AGCO by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 80,135 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AGCO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 147,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

