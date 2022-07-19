FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Anhui Conch Cement’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $22.10 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Anhui Conch Cement Dividend Announcement

About Anhui Conch Cement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.5973 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.