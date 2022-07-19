Brokers Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 6.2 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $27.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

