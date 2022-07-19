FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.26. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hasbro Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $79.42 on Monday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.