IDEX Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for IDEX in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

IDEX Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

NYSE IEX opened at $182.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

