Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.1 %

KMT opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennametal by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,213 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Kennametal by 2,338.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 150,024 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

