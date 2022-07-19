B. Riley Comments on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mustang Bio in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

