Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Netflix in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.44. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $190.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

