Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $39.31 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $40.12 per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.43.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $586.70 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $617.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total value of $722,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares in the company, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $609,222,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

