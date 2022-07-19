Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Up 2.8%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

