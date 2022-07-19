Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.