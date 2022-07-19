Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.55 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.29.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 20,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,047,382.70. Also, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,784,000 shares in the company, valued at C$39,172,320. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 210,900 shares of company stock worth $334,129 and have sold 458,000 shares worth $889,495.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.